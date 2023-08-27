Stormzy & Maya Jama Reconciliation Rumours Run Rampant As Exes Seemingly Vacation Together

Spinning the block has become an increasingly popular option amongst the celebrity dating pool in recent years. Pairs like Ashanti and Nelly, or Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have successfully reconciled after decades apart, making a case for the rest of us that maybe it’s not so horrible to text your ex after all. Another pair who’s believed to be spending time together again years after their breakup is British rapper Stormzy, and television personality Maya Jama. According to The Sun, the pair are having a belated celebration for her birthday in Greece at this time, and the 30-year-old is doing everything he can to give his ex the treatment she deserves.

“Stormzy is mad for Maya and has spent huge amounts of money taking her on a luxury holiday,” a source dished to the outlet. “He chartered a private jet to Greece then they flew into the resort by helicopter. It’s all very romantic. The Amanzoe is incredibly pricey and they’ve been waited on hand and foot.” Because Jama celebrated her 29th in August, Stormzy wanted to make it as memorable as possible for her. “She means the world to him and he wants her to be treated like a queen,” an insider explained.

Maya Jama Ends Her Birthday Month with a Dream Vacation

As per another report from The Sun, it was the Croydon-born lyricist’s mother who encouraged him to patch things up with Jama. “Stormzy is really close to his mum Abigail who has always been Maya’s biggest fan,” a source shared. As he embarks on his 30s, the lyricist is looking forward to settling down with “The One,” which is apparently what he recognizes the socialite as.

Prior to sparking Stormzy reconciliation rumours, Maya Jama spent some time in a whirlwind romance with NBA athlete Ben Simmons. He eventually proposed to her with a stunning ring worth a reported $1M, but months after they went their separate ways, he sent her a legal demand requesting the luxury jewelry back. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you’re rooting for the Love Island host and her rapper beau in the comments.

