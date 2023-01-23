Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.

At the time, the pair seemed happier than ever together. The NBA player popped the question to his partner after a seven-month whirlwind love story. By September 2022, however, they called it quits.

“It’s been a difficult time for them. While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship,” a source dished to the New York Post last fall.

Additionally, we hear that things between Simmons and Jama came to an end on good terms. Interestingly, the latest reports infer that might not still be the case. A story from The Sun claims that the athlete sent the Love Island host a legal letter demanding that she return the costly ring he proposed with.

“Given Ben has never, until now, asked for the ring back, you can appreciate the letter came somewhat as a surprise to Maya,” an insider tells the outlet. As for the other side of the story, “Ben was in shock when she left and didn’t give him the ring back.”

Maya Jama 27, and NBA 76ers Star Ben Simmons 25, are engaged! She flashes HUGE diamond ring during coffee date in Philadelphia after her basketball player beau popped the question over Christmas



Maya spent Christmas at Ben's £3.7million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/79Rq0XQY67 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 11, 2022

“He was madly in love with her. [He] thought it was forever so was really pissed she didn’t give it back. It cost around $1 million and they were engaged less than a year.”

A rep for Jama spoke with Daily Mail about the ongoing debacle. “Maya received a request from Ben’s representatives on Friday afternoon. It asked her to return the engagement ring that he gave her as a gift last year,” they explained.

“This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it. For the avoidance of any doubt, she has never refused to return it.” The source also notes that the European entertainer is “making arrangements to return the ring to Ben and wishes him all the best.”

Maya Jama, Sienna Miller and Ben Simmons attend day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Aside from her high-profile stint with Simmons, Jama has also been in a relationship with British rapper Stormzy. In November of last year, he opened up about their past breakup, admitting that he “was a boy” when all the drama unfolded.

Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]