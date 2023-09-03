Stormzy Preparing To Propose To Maya Jama After Luxury Greece Baecation: Report

We’ve seen a surprising number of divorce announcements make their way through the news cycle this summer. However, that doesn’t mean modern romance is dead. For every pair that’s splitting up, a new one seems to be falling in love (or reconnecting after taking time apart). The latest couple to land in the latter category is Maya Jama and Stormzy. They were photographed holding hands in Greece last month after the rapper took his ex to the beautiful country in celebration of her birthday.

Neither the Love Island host nor her man have confirmed their reconciliation on social media yet. Still, internet sleuths noticed similarities in the individual content they’ve posted to TikTok and Instagram from their baecation. In the paparazzi snaps of Jama and Stormzy, they both look happily in love. According to insiders who spoke with The Sun, the UK-born lyricist plans to ask the 29-year-old for her hand in marriage in the near future.

Could Wedding Bells Be in Maya Jama and Stormzy’s Future?

Maya Jama and Stormzy attend the Elle Style Awards 2017 on February 13, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

“Stormzy knows how lucky he is to have gotten back, and he’s determined not to lose her again,” one person told the outlet. “He wants to make her his wifey for lifey. He’s telling his mates this is it for him now, he’s found the one,” they added. Of course, this won’t be Jama’s first engagement ring if the rumours are true. She and NBA star Ben Simmons were previously planning a wedding, but ultimately called it off last year.

Even with the growing number of dating apps that exist, running back to an ex seems to be a very viable option for many people lately. Now that we’ve seen Nelly and Ashanti, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and Maya Jama and Stormzy spin the block, are there any other celebrity couples you hope to see reconcile? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

