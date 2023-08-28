Maya Jama & Stormzy Hold Hands In Greece After Rekindling Their Relationship

Maya Jama has yet to officially confirm her reconciliation with Stormzy on social media. Still, the latest paparazzi photos of the pair tell us all we need to know. Over the weekend, it was rumoured that the foreign rapper and the Love Island host are currently on vacation in Greece to celebrate her birth month. Both celebrities have been sharing content on their individual profiles from a luxurious residence. We haven’t yet caught a glimpse of either one in the background of any photos or videos.

Both Jama and Stormzy look happy to be on their beautiful trip. Of course, their smiles are widest in the pictures obtained by DailyMail that show them walking around Hydra Island hand in hand. The 30-year-old wasn’t afraid of standing out, beating the summer heat in an all-white look. The socialite kept a slightly lower profile. She shielded herself from the sun with a hat and layered a long, white skirt over her black bikini.

Maya Jama Shares Photo Dump from Greece Trip with Stormzy

It was previously reported that Stormzy’s mother is the one who encouraged him to get back together with Jama. Luckily for him, she and Ben Simmons called off their engagement, leaving the 29-year-old free for her ex to pursue after she took some time to heal from her whirlwind relationship. The Croydon native reportedly sees Maya as “The One” for him, so time will surely tell if the couple is truly meant to be together.

Interestingly, it wasn’t so long ago that Stormzy opened up in an interview about his 2019 split from Maya Jama. Last November the British lyricist admitted that he had a more childish mindset at the time, and it sounds likely that he and the TV personality had to take some time apart so they could each mature in their own ways. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

