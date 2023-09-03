Swizz Beatz And DMX’s Sons Enjoy Vacation Together In Sweet New Photo

Swizz Beatz recently took to social media to share a sweet new photo from vacation. His son Genesis is seen posing alongside the late DMX’s son, Exodus. The seven and 8-year-old duo rock matching poses as they stand on the beach. “DMX & SWIZZ BEATZ on vaca,” the artist wrote alongside a series of emojis. As expected, social media users are chiming in on the adorable shot, and wondering, “When is the collab coming?”

“2 Legends In The Making,” another writes. Fans are glad to see the two artists’ sons seeming to develop a bond much like their fathers’. DMX passed away back in 2021 at the age of 50, survived by his 15 children. Exodus was his youngest, and was only 4-years-old when his father died. The two boys looks to be healthy and in good spirits, which comes as a relief to supporters. Exodus was revealed to have stage 3 chronic kidney disease back in 2022.

Exodus And Genesis Pose Together

DMX’s fiancee and Exodus’ mother, Desiree Lindstrom, shared the news with fans on a podcast last year. “He goes to the doctor very often,” she explained. “I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable. He’s an amazing child.”

Back in April, Swizz Beatz also appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club, where he revealed that he felt as though his late friend wasn’t truly gone. “The thing that make me feel easy about it is he came to me,” he explained. “I seen him in my dream. He came to me. And this was, like, super quick too. And he let me know he was good. I’m the person that be like, ‘He ain’t come to see you, what you talkin’ about?’ I seen him. I felt him.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Swizz Beatz.

