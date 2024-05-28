Kelly Rowland's Cannes Security Fiasco Leads To Discovery Of Other Incidents

BYLavender Alexandria399 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES
US singer Kelly Rowland arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, on May 23, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans aren't happy with the behavior of one particular security worker.

Last week, some pretty surprising news emerged out of Cannes film festival. Video of Kelly Rowland seemingly being mistreated by security sparked a ton of controversy online. In the clip she appears to be rushed off of the spot where she's taking pictures and pushed up the stairs. When she tries to communicate with someone she recognizes the security personal even appear to try and block her view an continue to forcer her along the carpet.

The video spread around all over the internet sparking stern responses from fans citing the unprofessional behavior of festival security. In the days since, according to TMZ, multiple further instances involving the woman at the center of the Kelly Rowland video have emerged. Model Sawa Pontyjska shared a video to her TikTok of her ending up restrained by one of the same staff member who started the interaction with Rowland. She pops up once again in a video of Korean singer and actress Yoona. She had her view blocked and was rushed into the event in a similar way to Rowland. The further clips sparked even more outrage online by fans calling for her to be fired after the repeat offenses. Check out the clip of Pontyjska's interaction below.

Read More. Beyonce Shows Up In Support Of Kelly Rowland's New Movie Premiere

Cannes Security Guard From Viral Kelly Rowland Incident With Model Sawa Pontyjska

Earlier this year Kelly Rowland found herself in a different kind of viral controversy. Although this one didn't include any video. She allegedly walked away from a scheduled appearance on The Today Show after realizing that her dressing room was too small. The rumor divided fans online over both whether it was true or not and if her behavior was appropriate.

What do you think of the same security guard who went viral for her interaction with Kelly Rowland having at least two other incidents? Do you agree with fans that she should be fired for the way she's treating people entering the event? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kelly Rowland Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Destiny's Child Icon

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Netflix's MEA CULPA | Girls Night Out Screening With Kelly Rowland &amp; Trevante RhodesMusicKelly Rowland Opens Up On Viral Red Carpet Incident At Cannes1136
2022 American Music Awards - ShowMusicKelly Rowland Gets Into Shouting Match With Security At Cannes Film Festival3.3K
Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet - ArrivalsMusicKelly Rowland Offered A Return To "Today" Show After Dressing Room Drama851
Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere | NetflixMusicSherri Shepherd Ensures Kelly Rowland Has Appropriately-Sized Dressing Room908