Kelly Rowland Gets Into Shouting Match With Security At Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland got into a heated argument with a security guard at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in southern France. She was walking the red carpet for a screening of the film, Marcello Mio, while rocking a blonde bob and a bright red dress when the incident went down.

Just moments before, paparazzi photographed her smiling and waving, appearing to be in good spirits. At one point, however, things turned sour while making her way up a set of stairs. She attempted to stop and wave to fans as a female security guard put her arm on her from behind and attempting to motion her forwards. The two then exchanged words with Rowland pointing at her face.

Kelly Rowland Argues With Cannes Film Festival Security Guard

Kelly Rowland arrives for the screening of the film "Marcello Mio" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

It's unclear exactly what caused Rowland to become upset as she has not commented on the incident since. It comes three months after Page Six reported that the former Destiny’s Child singer walked off the Today show set because she felt her dressing room was not “up to par.”

Kelly Rowland Continues Going Back & Forth With Security

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Kelly Rowland attends the "Marcello Mio" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

As for her music career, Rowland was recently slated to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival prior to the event's cancelation. She wrote on Instagram after the announcement that she felt "gutted" by the situation. The organizations made the decision to cancel due to the National Weather Service's high wind warning. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kelly Rowland as well as the Cannes Film Festival on HotNewHipHop.

