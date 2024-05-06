Usher & Kelly Rowland React To Lovers & Friends Cancelation: "Just As Disappointed As You Are"

Usher, Kelly Rowland, and more reacted to the news that Lovers & Friends has officially canceled its 2024 event on social media, over the weekend. In a lengthy post on Twitter, Usher expressed his "heartfelt gratitude" for the fans and admitted he's "just as disappointed" as they are. As for Rowland, she described herself as "gutted" and apologized.

"Mannn…I’m just as disappointed as you are," Usher wrote. "We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today. I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason. I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I’ll see you soon."

Usher Performs At Lovers & Friends Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

As for Kelly Rowland, she wrote on Instagram: "Can’t Lie, I am so gutted that Lovers & Friends is canceled. Apologies to all who came early. And thank you to ALL who supported!" The organizers made the announcement less than 15 hours before the festival's start time, citing the National Weather Service's high wind warning. “The National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph,” organizers wrote in a statement. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival."

Usher & Kelly Rowland Respond To Lovers & Friends Announcement

They added: "This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.” Check out Usher and Rowland's responses to the news above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lovers & Friends Festival on HotNewHipHop.

