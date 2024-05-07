Usher's Intense Met Gala Look Draws Unique Comparisons On Social Media

Usher's all-black outfit for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night is resulting in plenty of jokes on social media. For the event, the singer went with a sparkly black suit underneath a cape and a dramatic matching leather hat. He also held a bright red rose in his hand. He spoke about the look on the red carpet with ET. "It was a matter of using my imagination," he said before describing it as "exotic."

In response to the outfit, many fans on social media compared it to The Phantom of the Opera. "Usher also came with a statement that says that any revival of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway should also bring back the full orchestra," one fan on Twitter wrote. Others referenced Tuxedo Mask from the anime Sailor Moon: "Before I go to bed — I have to say this because it’s so damn funny but someone called Usher 'Tuxedo Mask' and a now i can’t unsee it. Top tier shenanigans! @melayela do your stuff."

Usher Attends The 2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Usher's appearance at the Met Gala comes just days after he had to cancel his performance at Lovers & Friends festival. The organizers announced at the last minute that dangerous weather conditions would prevent the event from going forward. “Mannn… I’m just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today,” Usher wrote on Twitter. “I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason.”

Fans React To Usher's Met Gala Look

