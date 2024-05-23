Kelly Rowland Opens Up On Viral Red Carpet Incident At Cannes

Netflix's MEA CULPA | Girls Night Out Screening With Kelly Rowland &amp; Trevante Rhodes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during Netflix's MEA CULPA | Girls Night Out Screening With Kelly Rowland &amp; Trevante Rhodes on February 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix )

She assured fans that she stood her ground.

Earlier this week, Kelly Rowland was thrust into headlines when cameras captured an interesting interaction between her and security personnel on the red carpet at Cannes. In the clip multiple ushers from the event seem to rush her away from the spot she was posing for photos and up some stairs along the carpet. That sparked an argument between Rowland and some of the ushers prompting even more to come over to her. They even appear to try and block her from speaking to someone she recognizes and force her along the carpet.

The video sparked outrage online as it looked like Rowland was being mistreated by the security at the film festival. In a new interview she spoke on the incident and didn't hold much back. “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary. I stand by those boundaries. And that is it. There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off, or told to get off. And I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But, I stood my ground. And that was it," she said in an interview with AP. Check out the full clip of what she had to say below.

Kelly Rowland Claims She "Stood Her Ground"

In the comments of the post many are coming to Rowland's support. "I can tell it hurts her to be treated that way. People don’t talk about how it’s painful to HAVE to stand your ground" one of the top comments reads. Others are bringing up a particular incident that she went viral for earlier this year. "Isn't she the one who stormed out of the today show because her dressing room was too small?" one refutation reads.

What do you think of Kelly Rowland's response to the viral videos of the way security at Cannes handled her? Do you agree that if it were someone else other than her they would have treated the situation differently? Let us know in the comment section below.

