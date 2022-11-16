The trifecta that is Destiny’s Child is a powerful force in music. The ladies haven’t recorded together in some time, but fans hope a reunion will come sooner than later. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are childhood friends who worked tirelessly to get where they are in their careers. However, as they ease from one phase of life to the next, the public pits the hitmakers against the other.

Destiny’s Child is one of the top-selling girl groups of all time, and each of the singers embraces their own talents. Rowland has, in the past, spoken about the comparison made between herself and Bey, and she once again drove home her point.

“Here’s the thing. Light attracts light,” Rowland told Peter Rosenberg on Ebro in the Morning. “I am light. So, I am a beautiful, brown, shining light. So, I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”

She doesn’t “take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love B, I know that she’s a light, but I know that I’m a light, too.”

Rosenberg complimented Rowland for seemingly embracing her role as second to Beyoncé. He mentioned Rowland recognizing that Bey is one of the “biggest stars in the world.”

“Yes, and her best friend-sister is one of the biggest stars in the world, too!” Rowland replied as she spoke about herself.

The two women are icons in their own right, and at every turn, Beyoncé tributes her longtime BFF online and in her music. During a time when we see women going to war over who is better than whom, fans are happy to see that nothing can divide the bond between Beyoncé and Kelly.

“I don’t like when people put one person in one place. We both shine together.” Check out the episode of Ebro in the Morning below.