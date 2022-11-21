The American Music Awards are done and dusted for another year. While the ceremony itself certainly didn’t go down without a hitch, the red carpet was undeniably iconic.

Each year, some of the biggest names in music gather together specifically to celebrate the year’s most loved songs. From country and pop to hip-hop and R&B, the AMAs is one award show you can certainly guarantee you’ll spot nearly all of your favourites attending.

Some of the most noteworthy moments from inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre came following the sudden cancellation of Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute. After the “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker vented about the situation on Instagram this past weekend, friends like Tank and Jermaine Dupri emphatically came to his defence.

When it came time to accept his award for the evening, Kelly Rowland did the honour on Breezy’s behalf. Several audience members began to boo after it was announced that he had won, but Destiny’s Child was quick to shut them down and keep the mood uplifted in celebration of the father of three.

While Brown didn’t get to perform, viewers did see a surprise appearance from Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper joined GloRilla to perform their recent collaboration together, and fans were undoubtedly overjoyed.

Others who took to the stage last night include Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, and lastly, P!nk. The pop star firstly made a bold statement in her vintage Bob Mackie dress on the red carpet. Later she changed into an even more glamourous look before taking the stage.

Elsewhere, Kodak Black didn’t hesitate to complain following his loss of an award to Drake, Future, and Tems. The Florida native shared receipts of him maintaining a lead in the weeks leading up to the AMAs, though he ultimately lost.

While he was left undeniably frustrated, the “Super Gremlin” artist is still on our best-dressed list for the evening.

Check out his unquestionably stylish look below. Additionally, you’ll find some of our other 2022 AMAs favourites. Afterward, let us know who had your favourite outfits in the comments.

P!nk attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Joan Smalls attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp)

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Flo Milli attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Tinashe attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp)

Karrueche Tran attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Latto attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Anitta attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Coco Jones attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Liza Koshy attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Lionel Richie, recipient of the Icon Award, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jason Jones and Lil Baby attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Guest and Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

[Via]