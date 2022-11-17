The internet wasn’t happy with Ebro in the Morning—specifically Peter Rosenberg. He’s no stranger to controversies and has even engaged in a social media beef or two. However, his interview with Kelly Rowland rubbed people the wrong way, and her fans ensured he felt their wrath.

During the chat, Rosenberg brought up a talking point that has plagued Rowland throughout her career. He suggested that she has come second to Beyoncé and wanted to know how Rowland has been able to check her ego.

He described Bey as a bright light superstar, and Rowland responded in kind.

“Here’s the thing. Light attracts light,” Rowland said. “I am light. So, I am a beautiful, brown, shining light. So, I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”

She doesn’t “take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love B, I know that she’s a light, but I know that I’m a light, too.”

Take Peter Rosenberg off the fucking air dude, wtf. I’m so sick of this weirdo disrespecting black women and people. How dare you, KELLY ROWLAND is the first member of destiny’s child to have a HIGHLY successful solo single that’s a classic, and a renowned singer outside the us. https://t.co/SkjEAdZI6Y — Gregory (@Only_Gregory) November 16, 2022

The public quickly jumped on social media to condemn Rosenberg for seemingly dismissing Rowland’s accomplishments. The singer has faced comparisons and similar questions before, once calling it “torture.”

Following the wave of pushback over his delivery and questions, Ebro in the Morning addressed Rosenberg’s critics. Rosenberg said he recognized that Rowland seemed upset during the line of questioning, so he contacted her to apologize.

The radio host added that it wasn’t his intention to suggest Rowland came second to Beyoncé. He said he worded the question incorrectly and immediately regretted his remarks to the star.

Check out Rosenberg explaining his unfortunate moment with Kelly Rowland below.