Blac Chyna Reveals She Has 50/50 Custody Of Kids With Tyga And Rob Kardashian

It's no secret that Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has undergone quite a transformation over the past year or so. She opted to reverse several of her cosmetic procedures, is coming up on a year and a half sober, and even recently shared an exciting update on her kids. During a recent interview with ET, the personality revealed that she now has 50/50 custody of her kids King Cairo and Dream with Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively.

It looks like White is doing better than ever these days, gushing over the heartwarming news. “I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea," she explained. “[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me,” she added. “Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong.”

Blac Chyna Says She "Fought [Her] Way Through It"

Blac Chyna (Angela Renée White) attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Video Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

While White has no problem showing off her new partner Derrick Milano to fans on social media, she says that she prefers to spend quality time with her children while he isn't present. “Yeah, they definitely know Derrick, but sometimes just being in a relationship, a new relationship with a male, women they tend to cater more to the male, and that’s just never my thing,” she describes. “My kids are my kids, they came from me.”

The exciting news follows White's longwinded custody dispute with Tyga, which they resolved in December. At the time, it was reported that White would care for King Cairo on weekends while Tyga cared for him throughout the remainder of the week. It was also said that things were resolved amicably, allowing both parents to advocate for the child on his behalf. What do you think of Blac Chyna getting 50/50 custody of her kids with Rob Kardashian and Tyga? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

