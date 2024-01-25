Blac Chyna Reveals She Has 50/50 Custody Of Kids With Tyga And Rob Kardashian

"I fought my way through it," Blac Chyna says.

BYCaroline Fisher
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals

It's no secret that Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has undergone quite a transformation over the past year or so. She opted to reverse several of her cosmetic procedures, is coming up on a year and a half sober, and even recently shared an exciting update on her kids. During a recent interview with ET, the personality revealed that she now has 50/50 custody of her kids King Cairo and Dream with Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively.

It looks like White is doing better than ever these days, gushing over the heartwarming news. “I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea," she explained. “[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me,” she added. “Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong.”

Read More: Tyga & Blac Chyna Will Fine Attendees Of Their Son's Baptism $500k For Violating NDA

Blac Chyna Says She "Fought [Her] Way Through It"

Blac Chyna (Angela Renée White) attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Video Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

While White has no problem showing off her new partner Derrick Milano to fans on social media, she says that she prefers to spend quality time with her children while he isn't present. “Yeah, they definitely know Derrick, but sometimes just being in a relationship, a new relationship with a male, women they tend to cater more to the male, and that’s just never my thing,” she describes. “My kids are my kids, they came from me.”

The exciting news follows White's longwinded custody dispute with Tyga, which they resolved in December. At the time, it was reported that White would care for King Cairo on weekends while Tyga cared for him throughout the remainder of the week. It was also said that things were resolved amicably, allowing both parents to advocate for the child on his behalf. What do you think of Blac Chyna getting 50/50 custody of her kids with Rob Kardashian and Tyga? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tyga And Black Chyna Allegedly Having Guests At Their Son's Baptism Sign NDAs

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.