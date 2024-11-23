Gunna's Attorney Debunks Wack 100's Claims About There Being An Interrogation Video

Wack 100 had claimed to have a two hour video of Gunna being interrogated.

Gunna's attorney, Steve Sadow, has fired back at Wack 100, who recently claimed to have a video of the rapper speaking with the prosecution for an interrogation. Responding to a clip of Wack attempting to blackmail Gunna with the video, Sadow wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Never met with the prosecution and never spoke to investigators." He also confirmed that no such video exists to ThuggerDaily.

As for the clip of Wack 100, he demands Gunna admit to snitching in the YSL RICO case. “But Gunna, you know that interrogation? Yeah, guess who got it,” Wack said. “Two hours? N***a, you was in there talking more than Hurricane Katrina.” Afterward, Wack shared an image of a man who didn't appear to actually be Gunna speaking with authorities. ThuggerDaily shared the post and added: "Found the source of the screenshot, we seen this video in trial already it's from someone else and 100% not gunna [laughing emoji] someone must have told him it was a 'ysl member' and he ran with it."

Gunna Performs With Young Thug In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Gunna and Young Thug perform during New. Album "DS4EVER" Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Gunna was initially arrested alongside Young Thug and other members of YSL, but accepted a plea deal in December 2022 and was released from prison. The move quickly resulted in viral rumors about him having allegedly snitched on his associates, but he consistently denied that being the case. It took until last month for Young Thug to finally get out on a plea deal of his own.

Gunna's Attorney Comes To His Defense

Shortly after getting out of jail, Thug posted on X, "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," although he quickly removed the diss. In turn, fans have theorized it could've been the work of a hacker. Check out Steve Sadow's response to Wack 100 below.