6ix9ine and his manager, Wack 100, were some of the first people to publicly accuse Gunna of snitching by taking a plea deal.

This has been a widespread discussion on social media ever since the “Drip Too Hard” rapper’s release last Wednesday(December 14).

Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns)

DJ Akademiks is continuing to report on the case through his social media platforms. Earlier this week, he even shared screenshots of a conversation that he had with Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow. “Doesn’t effect anyone but my client. Out of court statements at a plea hearing cannot come into evidence against someone else,” Sadow says in response to the snitching rumours.

Wack 100 subsequently checked the podcaster for the report. “@akademiks Stop bro … His statements were clearly on the RECORD … And the whole “DEFENSE” was #YSL IS NOT I REPEAT IS NOT A GANG JUST A RECORD LABEL… YOU HIM OR THEM CANT REWRITE THE LAWS OF #SNITCHING. CO-OPERATION WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY MAKES U A CO OPERANT WHICH EQUALS #Telling,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Just one day after Gunna’s release, the “FEFE” rapper took to his Instagram to immediately accuse the 29-year-old of snitching. “Go ahead and make your 1,000,0000 excuses. I stand on whatever I do or did. That’s why I’m still walking on this earth AND NOTHING EVER HAPPENS TO ME. I am him p*ssy. Real n****s getting shot and kicked in [their] face, can’t be me,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

The disgraced rapper has since made an appearance on one of Akademiks’ streams to further break down his thoughts. “Put it like this: A month previous, [if] we take it a month back, the whole internet was saying YSL was not a gang. It’s not a gang. Young Thug’s lawyer went in court and said ‘this is a music label,’ right?’ he began.

He goes on to mention Kevin Liles testifying in court. As the CEO of 300 Entertainment, Liles has reportedly invested money into Young Thug and YSL and confirmed in court that it’s strictly a record label.

However, Tekashi implies this was all ruined when Gunna took his plea deal. As a result, he says this will hurt Thugger’s defence in his hopeful release.

The “FEFE” rapper says that the video of the Georgia native accepting the deal directly shows him snitching. He answers “yes ma’am” when asked if he has personal knowledge that members of YSL have committed crimes.

Footage of gunna taking his plea deal in court today pic.twitter.com/iBfjN64QnL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 15, 2022

Regardless, it’s certainly interesting to hear 6ix9ine criticize someone for allegedly snitching. He reportedly did the same in order to see a release from jail in 2020.

