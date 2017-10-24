super slimey 2
- NewsRaspy-Toned Future Returns On New Song With Young ThugSuper Slimey Super Villains. By Noah C
- MusicYoung Thug Previews "Super Slimey 2" Songs With Future, Gunna & Lil BabyYoung Thug is already starting to hype people up for "Super Slimey 2."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Announces "So Much Fun" Album Release DateSeven days.By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture, Young Thug, Lil Baby & Gunna Officially Announce "Super Slimey 2"Confirmed by the official YSL Records account.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoes Future & Young Thug's "Just Because" Foreshadow A "Super Slimey 2"?At this point we're just waiting for an official "Super Slimey 2" announcement.By hnhh
- NewsFuture & Young Thug Link With Quavo For Official "Upscale" DropAre we headed towards "Super Slimey 2?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicSouthside Teases More "Very Epic" Music From Future & Young ThugSouthside speaks about his creative process, "Super Slimey," and more. By Mitch Findlay