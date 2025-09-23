You can question Polo G's standing in the rap game all you want, but you can't deny that he can still deliver a solid track.

I was in a rage when my feelings died, but it keep my heart sore Say, "I'm still okay", when I'm feeling bad, you can see I'm not sure Stuck in a dark phase tryna get some cash, that's what he gon' rob for No more hard days, they didn't last, had to speak to God more Always choose gang, I ain't switching sides, knee deep in our war This sh*t'll never change, pistol and a mask, what I keep in my drawer

So, knowing that, it's not a surprise to see him following it up here. There are actually some bars on this new and improved part two that refer back to the OG, which is cool to see. On part one, Polo G raps, "Big 30 on me, splash brothers like I play with Klay."

