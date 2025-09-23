Polo G Delivers Sequel To One Of His Favorite Tracks From "The GOAT" With "Chinatown Pt. 2"

You can question Polo G's standing in the rap game all you want, but you can't deny that he can still deliver a solid track.

Polo G, despite what some may think, is still out here dropping some solid tunes. The Chicago rapper's latest release, "Chinatown Pt. 2," is just that. It arrives on the heels of "Shoot It Off," which hit streaming platforms on September 10.

If this title sounds familiar, that's because "Chinatown" is a song off of Polo's breakout LP from 2020, The GOAT. It's actually one of his go-tos from that tape. In February 2021, he tweeted, "My personal favorites Chinatown, no matter what, & still no changes."

So, knowing that, it's not a surprise to see him following it up here. There are actually some bars on this new and improved part two that refer back to the OG, which is cool to see. On part one, Polo G raps, "Big 30 on me, splash brothers like I play with Klay."

"Pt. 2": "Like Stephen, my shooters clutch, I ain’t get the impression that you was tough / We ain't recruiting bro, you won't fit, don't want no new n****s in my clique."

On top of those fun call backs, it's a well-executed song from an emotional standpoint as Polo G speaks on how his past still haunts him, but how it's also made him into the star he is today.

Polo G "Chinatown Pt. 2"

Quotable Lyrics:

I was in a rage when my feelings died, but it keep my heart sore
Say, "I'm still okay", when I'm feeling bad, you can see I'm not sure
Stuck in a dark phase tryna get some cash, that's what he gon' rob for
No more hard days, they didn't last, had to speak to God more
Always choose gang, I ain't switching sides, knee deep in our war
This sh*t'll never change, pistol and a mask, what I keep in my drawer

