chinatown pt. 2
Songs
Polo G Delivers Sequel To One Of His Favorite Tracks From "The GOAT" With "Chinatown Pt. 2"
You can question Polo G's standing in the rap game all you want, but you can't deny that he can still deliver a solid track.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 23, 2025
329 Views