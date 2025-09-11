Polo G Is Ready To "Shoot It Off" On New Single

Polo G has slowed down his music career in recent years, but cuts like "Shoot It Off" show he's still sharp.

Polo G fortunately worked to clear some legal issues this year, and it's heartening to hear him follow up those efforts with new material. His new single "Shoot It Off" is a solo cut that goes over his usual topics, themes, and perspectives from the streets of Chicago, and it's a reminder of his tried-and-true skills as a rapper.

For example, the "Giannis" spitter keeps up some solid rhyme schemes over a slightly triumphant but mostly eerie trap beat. The flow is Chicago all the way, but these two elements mix well to show him off as a dexterous and dynamic lyricist, even if he doesn't change much of his subject matter on here. Nevertheless, Polo G still comes through with sharp lines about dodging cases, county bookings, and Bugs Bunny, oddly enough.

We will see if Polo makes a full comeback, but it would be hard not to say that his music career has slowed down in the past few years. Hopefully this process is more intentional than forced, but "Shoot It Off" still shows off his strong abilities and the fact that he can still compel with his pen.

Amid more recent Polo G singles, we will see if this leads to a new album coming soon. Fans have been waiting for one for a long time, and a lot of obstacles proved impossible to overcome. The Chicago artist still has a lot of fans out there looking for more. Let's see if he returns as a decade-defining craftsman.

Polo G – "Shoot It Off"

Quotable Lyrics
‭Check his temperature for all that woofing, lay back, we give out whoopings,
‭We got buttons for real, please don't push it, quick to leave scouts cooking,
‭They ain't never gave s**t to me, I took it,
‭I used to dream, they insecurities made me think I shouldn't

