Gangsta Graduation – Song by Polo G & G Herbo

Polo G and G Herbo trade verses to deliver their perspectives on the hip-hop scene.

Polo G and G Herbo’s “Gangsta Graduation” is all about leveling up in a world where survival itself feels like a degree. The track finds Polo talking through everything he had to push past. Bodies, judges, and the kind of trauma that sticks with you long after the moment is over. He frames it like he “graduated” from the streets, but the mindset and pressure don’t just disappear. G Herbo follows with a year-by-year breakdown of his grind, walking listeners through the highs, the losses, and the wins that shaped him. His verse plays like a résumé of everything it took to get here. Together, they make “graduation” feel less like celebration and more like surviving long enough to grow.

Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Made a mess in blood, did s--t just because
Hell yeah, he some bodies under his belt, that's where his weapon was
This s--t ain't no game, but he was playin' life or death with thugs

