High Tolerance – Song by Polo G

Polo G returns with “High Tolerance,” a melodic record that taps back into the emotional weight and street-aware storytelling fans look for from him. The track blends melodic trap with Polo’s signature introspection as he reflects on drugs, pressure, loyalty, and the type of resilience it takes to survive everything he’s been through.

The production is dark but polished, leaving room for Polo to float between vulnerability awareness. It's almost like he’s speaking from a place he had to grow out of. “High Tolerance” feels like a reset moment, hinting at a sharper, more grounded era for the Chicago star.

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics