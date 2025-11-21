High Tolerance – Song by Polo G

Polo G is back with a new track.

Polo G returns with “High Tolerance,” a melodic record that taps back into the emotional weight and street-aware storytelling fans look for from him. The track blends melodic trap with Polo’s signature introspection as he reflects on drugs, pressure, loyalty, and the type of resilience it takes to survive everything he’s been through.

The production is dark but polished, leaving room for Polo to float between vulnerability awareness. It's almost like he’s speaking from a place he had to grow out of. “High Tolerance” feels like a reset moment, hinting at a sharper, more grounded era for the Chicago star.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Fell in love with uppers, now I got a high tolerance
Never left my brothers and kept all of my promises
He diss my hood, we k**l him, feel like that's the right consequence

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
