Polo G Features In TwoTiime’s Heartfelt “Yesterday” Video Single

It’s been a long time coming for Canadian rapper TwoTiime. The Ottawa-born rapper has been revving up for the release of a new project since the latter half of 2023. His deal with Polo G’s Capalot ODA label and Columbia Records sparked curiosity about his next move, and the two singles he released after the announcement felt left many longing for a release date for his major label debut. Fortunately, he’ll be coming through with some new heat before the end of the year. His new single, “Yesterday,” indicates promising things to come from the budding Canadian star.

On “Yesterday,” TwoTiime reflects on this transitional period in his life, where he speaks on adjusting to his newfound lifestyle and manifesting his dreams while detailing the hardships he faced to get to this point. It’s a heartfelt single that showcases TwoTiime’s vulnerability but also, his resilience through the tough times. “I’m the top dog, I’ve been known for having motion/When it gets hard, that’s a test to your devotion,” he raps in the second verse. The song was accompanied by a new visual that heavily features appearances from Polo G.

“Yesterday” marks the second release from the "Off Some" rapper this year, following his Valentine’s Day-inspired single, “4 U.” However, “Yesterday” truly sets the tone for what we should expect from him for the remainder of the year. Check out his latest song below and keep us posted on your thoughts in the comment section below. Is TwoTiime the next to blow from Canada?

