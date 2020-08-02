TwoTiime
- SongsTwoTiime Gets In His Lover Boy Bag On “4U”Ottawa's own TwoTiime keeps the ball rolling with the release of his new single, "4U." By Aron A.
- SongsTwoTiime Flips Classic Jackson 5 Record On “One More Chance”The ODA artist emerges with a banger to close out the year and seemingly shoots his shot at Coi Leray simultaneously. By Aron A.
- SongsPolo G's New Artist TwoTiime Makes His ODA Debut With "Priceless"TwoTiime's ready for his moment. The Canadian rapper who just signed to Polo G delivers his first single under ODA/Columbia with "Priceless."By Aron A.
- MusicPolo G Signs Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime To ODA RecordsTwoTiime's first single under ODA/Columbia Records, "Priceless," drops on Oct. 6th. By Aron A.
- NewsMontreality Takes It To Toronto & Ottawa With New Cypher Ft. Charmaine, NF Portion, TwoTiime, Velow & YTN PacoMontreality enlists some of the hottest new artists out of Toronto for their latest cypher. By Aron A.
- NewsTwoTiime Puts The Game On Notice With "Off Some"TwoTiime revs up for a big year ahead with his new single, "Off Some."
- NewsTwoTiime Keeps It Honest On "Juice"The rising Ottawa rapper details the hardships on his latest single. By Aron A.
- NewsTwoTiime Holds It Down On "Did A Lot"The Ottawa rapper makes a statement on his latest track, "Did A Lot." By Aron A.
- NewsCanada's TwoTiime Kicks The New Year Off With "Slower"TwoTiime is the one to look out for in 2021. By Aron A.
- NewsRising Canadian Rapper TwoTiime Reflects On New Single "Bigger Issues"Ottawa rapper TwoTiime is back with his latest single, "Bigger Issues."By Aron A.
- News"Hood Cry" Rapper TwoTiime Drops Off New Single "Up2Me"Rising Canadian rapper TwoTiime unleashes his latest track.By Aron A.