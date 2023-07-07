Amid a slew of new releases and what’s shaping up to be a hot new hip-hop summer, Lil Tjay is throwing his hat into the ring at the top. Moreover, his next and very anticipated project, which has been two years in the making, is 222, and it drops on Friday (July 14). Not only that, but today he released a new single for the project, “Project Walls,” featuring none other than NBA YoungBoy. With this hype in mind, the New York rapper added another layer to it by revealing the album’s tracklist and features, as well. Furthermore, his first album since his near-fatal 2022 shooting is shaping up to be an impactful return statement with some big names.

In addition to YB, there are plenty of other features here to talk about, including ones that may seem like surprises to non-fans. For one, the legendary Jadakiss shows up on the track “Hole In My Heart,” which will surely make for one of the cuts people look forward to the most. In addition, the cut “Bla Bla” features Fivio Foreign, so there’s probably another NYC drill banger on the way. Also, Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Coco Jones, and Polo G make appearances across Lil Tjay’s 222, which contains 15 tracks.

Lil Tjay’s 222‘s Tracklist

Considering that a lot of people like to complain about long trackless these days, 222 is looking like a concise and tight offering. That being said, Lil Tjay has done so much in these past few years despite his circumstances that one wouldn’t be surprised if he fits 30 tracks of his experiences. Of course, that’s translated a little more into luxury as the 22-year-old developed his career. For example, he recently had a fantastic time at Paris Fashion Week, popping up seemingly everywhere.

Meanwhile, Tjay’s last project, Destined 2 Win, came out two years ago, so fans have been waiting for a while. He recovered well after his shooting, traveled the world, and pleased fans everywhere with great performances and other singles. Now, they wait to see what he brought to the table after some long reflection and healing. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Tjay, stay logged into HNHH.

