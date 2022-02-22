222
- MusicLil Tjay Appears To Shade Gunna On InstagramLil Tjay noticeably blocked out Gunna's album when sharing a screenshot of the Apple Music Albums charts. By Aron A.
- SongsLil Tjay & Summer Walker Are Heartbroken In New Song & Music Video, "Stressed"The track appears on the Bronx rapper's new album "222."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Tjay Unveils "222" TracklistThe New York rapper recently released a single from the project with NBA YoungBoy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Tjay Worries Lil Uzi Vert Will Drop Their Next Project On The Same Day As HimLil Tjay says he's worried Lil Uzi Vert will release "Luv Is Rage 3" on the same day as his upcoming project, "222."By Cole Blake
- NewsStarrah Delivers Her First Single Of The Year, "222"The Grammy Award-winning songwriter has returned with a spiritual new tune in honour of 2/22/22.By Hayley Hynes