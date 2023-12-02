Nardo Wick's Crew Turn Themselves In To Police For Beating Fan Up

A Nardo Wick fan, George Obregon Jr., recently got way more than he bargained for when he walked up to the rapper for a picture outside of a venue. Moreover, two members of his entourage beat the young fan up, and it was all captured in a pretty nasty video that made the social media rounds online. It's very unclear what prompted these men to carry out this attack. Unfortunately, according to TMZ, there are also very little updates when it comes to Obregon's current condition. We know that medical officials took him to the hospital after the incident, and that the 20-year-old had a severe concussion and brain bleed.

Furthermore, after police issued a wanted notice for the two suspects, they reportedly turned themselves in, according to TMZ. Apparently, law enforcement sources confirmed that 34-year-old Zachary L. Benton and a 15-year-old male arrived at the Tampa Police Department on Friday night (December 1). Both face charges of felony battery, whereas the 15-year-old faces additionally charges with minor possession of a gun while he wore a mask. Not only that, but this outlet also reports that sources close to Nardo Wick told them that these individuals don't have a strong relationship with the rapper, but that they're just friends of friends.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Nardo Wick performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In addition, the two apparently reached out to the Jacksonville MC's team earlier this week to discuss "logistics of surrender." All in all, this definitely threw a wrench in his career, albeit one that might see a swift resolution. After all, these two males turned themselves in, so perhaps they just want to get something over with. Nevertheless, Nardo Wick has a Sexyy Red collab coming soon, one that this incident overshadowed swiftly in the headlines. Meanwhile, he actually addressed the whole situation via an Instagram statement. "I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way," the 21-year-old wrote. "I expressed to him and his momma how sorry and concerned I am that it happened to him multiple times before anything [hit] the internet.

He continued: "I sent his mama my number instantly that night, I was even gone make a post to find out who he is before his mama text me. I can't control another grown man actions, I aint know that was gone happen and I was mad when it happened, I tried to stop it as you can see in the video. If somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was. I love and appreciate all my fans and don't condone in what happened at all dat s**t aint gangsta or cool in no type of way." For more on Nardo Wick, stay posted on HNHH.

