beatdown
- MusicNardo Wick's Crew Turn Themselves In To Police For Beating Fan UpBoth individuals were charged with felony battery, and the 15-year-old in this case was hit with firearm possession by a minor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Speaks Out On Gym Beatdown: "I Can't Say They Were Wrong"The Florida provocateur and rapper finally made a public statement regarding his recent assault at an LA Fitness gym.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTwitter Shows No Mercy For 6ix9ine After LA Fitness AttackFans believe karma finally caught up to the controversial rapper when he was attacked at an LA Fitness. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Moved To Solitary Confinement After AttackR. Kelly has been moved to solitary confinement after he was beaten up in his cell by a fellow inmate.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrooklyn Medical Worker Beaten By Police: "Picked The Wrong Time [To Go Home]"Rayne Valentine, a 32-year-old Brooklyn man, was leaving his job at the hospital when he was beaten bloody by police officers.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJR Smith Expresses Regret Following Vandal BeatdownJR Smith beat up a vandal who smashed the window to his car.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYella Beezy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Rival Rapper's Manager: ReportYella Beezy's accused of assaulting a man outside of a strip club in Dallas.By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B Claims Assault Accuser Refuses To Turn Over Medical Documents: ReportGiovanni Arnold sued Cardi B and Offset for an alleged assault following the 2018 Met Gala. By Aron A.
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar Emanuel After BeatdownAlex Robinson can no longer do business. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeA$AP Rocky's Alleged Beatdown Victim Takes The Stand"I felt that they would beat me to death."By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeA$AP Rocky's "Victim" Beatdown Pics Surface, Backpack Kid Roasts HimThe wounds sustained by Rocky's "assault victim" have been revealed. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA$AP Rocky Explains Sweden Beatdown & ScHoolboy Q Flames Him"WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentASAP Rocky & Crew Delivered Beat Down After A Woman's Behind Was GrabbedAn update on ASAP Rocky & co's Sweden beat-down. By Aida C.
- MusicThe Game & 40 Glocc Reaching Settlement In Assault Lawsuit: ReportThe end of this beef may be near.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Sued By Rapper After Massachusetts Beatdown: ReportDaBaby has not yet commented on the lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Explains Why Beating Up Clout Chasers Might Be Good For His CareerDaBaby is forced to use a headset microphone these days.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Appears To Concede Defeat In Autograph Seeker LawsuitOffset doesn't appear overtly fazed by this particular lawsuit. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby's Beatdown Victim Claims He Returned The Favor To Stunna 4 VegasCam Coldheart continues to taunt DaBaby and his artist, Stunna 4 Vegas. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby Responds To Cyber Trolls Claiming His Head Is "Shaped Like A PT Cruiser"DaBaby was forced to retreat when the "PT Cruiser" went into circulation.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Might Face Stiffer Charges In Assault Case Involving 6ix9ine's GirlfriendCardi B was in court today for the first day of her assault trial.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Issues Warning After Bloodying Up Heckler: "N----s Love To Play Victim"DaBaby issues a final warning to all the space invaders.By Devin Ch
- MusicDaBaby Fan Asks For Photo Before Security Assaults Him In New FootageThe fan who was assaulted by DaBaby's security was hospitalized after the incident.By Aron A.