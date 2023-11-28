Nardo Wick Breaks Silence On Fan Who Was Attacked By His Entourage

Over the weekend, a Nardo Wick fan got more than he bargained for after a show. When he approached Wick to try and get a photo, members of his entourage overreacted and attacked him. A video shared by TMZ earlier today showed Wick's group punching the fan twice and leaving him knocked out cold after hitting his head on the concrete twice.

The video is alarming and unsurprisingly resulted in the fan being hospitalized. Earlier today, Tampa police shared an update on his condition which is critical but stable. They also opened an investigation into the attack and asked for the public's help finding out who was responsible. Now Nardo Wick has broken his silence on the incident and shared his point of view on what went down. "I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way. I expressed to him and his momma how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was even posted of on the internet," his statement begins. Check out his full post addressing the situation below.

Nardo Wick Speaks On Fan Incident

Nardo Wick's statement continues. "I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to find out who he was before his mama text me." Wick goes on to explain how things got out of hand so quickly. I can't control another grown man actions, I aint know that was gone happen and I was mad when it happened, I tried to stop it as you can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was. I love and appreciate all my fans and don't condone in what happened at all dat sh*t aint gangsta or cool in no type of way," Wick concluded.

Nardo Wick has already has a collaboration-filled 2023. He's teamed up with Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and more. But he has yet another collaboration on the way, this time with Sexyy Red. What do you think of Nardo Wick's response to members of his entourage hospitalizing a fan who was looking for a photo with him? Let us know in the comment section below.

