Nardo Wick Fan Hospitalized By Rapper's Entourage After Asking For A Photo

After a recent Nardo Wick concert in Tampa, one fan got much more than he bargained for. He approached the rapper outside the club where the show was held trying to get a photo. That's why Wick's entourage jumped him and the resulting attack feels like a brutal overreaction. According to TMZ, the fight happened after 1 am outside the club and they even shared a video of what happened.

In the video, shortly after the fan approaches Nardo somebody in his crew sucker punches him. The punch knocks the fan's head into a concrete wall and a following punch knocks him backwards onto the ground where he again appears to hit his head. Nardo himself appears to try and get his group to back off but the damage is already done. Follow-up reports paint a scary picture of the incident and following treatment. Tampa police say that the victim is in critical, but stable condition. They also opened up an investigation into the incident and are asking the public for help identifying the members of Nardo's group. Check out the unsettling video of the attack below.

Nardo Wick Fan Gets Knocked Out

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red announced a collaboration with Nardo Wick coming soon. She's worked with a ton of high-profile artists during her breakout 2023. She's dropped songs with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, SZA, Drake, DaBaby, Latto, Young Nudy and many more.

Earlier this year, Nardo Wick teamed up with Gucci Mane and Roddy Ricch for a new single called "Pissy." The track ended up on the second disk of Gucci's new album Breath Of Fresh Air which dropped last month. It's one of a few high-profile collaborations Wick has dropped this year including his crossover with Lil Baby "Hot Boy" which dropped back in March. His debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? dropped back in 2021. What do you think of Nardo Wick's entourage knocking out a fan trying to get a photo? Let us know in the comment section below.

