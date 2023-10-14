Foolio Shows Off Post-Shooting Foot Recovery, Reveals He Can Move His Toes Again

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Foolio got shot in the foot in his home city of Jacksonville. "Keep Foolio my son in Yall prayers," a post on his Instagram story read alongside a prayer emoji. "He was shot last night in his hating city." For obvious reasons, the news sparked some concern among fans, who weren't yet sure how critical his injuries were. "It appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office claimed.

Fortunately, a photo of Foolio laying in a hospital bed started to circulate shortly after, suggesting that he was doing alright. Earlier this week, he hopped on Instagram Live, recounting the events that led to the shooting. According to him, he was on his way to buy a vape at a gas station when the incident occurred. "This vape is the reason I got shot," he told viewers before taking another puff.

Foolio Praises God Amid Healing Process

Now, the rapper has given fans an inside look at how his foot is healing up. He shared a clip of the wounded foot from what appears to be his bed, celebrating the fact that he can still move it. "Real sh*t do not mind the way my toes look," he began. "I can't wash my feet or clip them right now, but look, ain't God good?" Foolio then proceeded to wiggle his toes around, sharing his excitement with fans. "Look! I can really move my sh*t now. I can move my toes now," he explained. "And I can feel them b*tches now."

Despite his warnings, it looks like Foolio got some backlash for his lengthy toenails, as he fired back in a subsequent post. "Stop saying 'cut your toenails,' I just said don't mind my sh*t," he told viewers. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Foolio.

