"Trust Issues": The Weeknd Confirms Song Release Was A Spotify Hack

Thanks to Drake helping put Toronto on the map, the city has since brought forth plenty of musical talent. Tory Lanez, Daniel Caesar, and Roy Woods immediately come to mind, as well as Abel Tesfaye – better known as The Weeknd. The Starboy singer has been putting in work at the studio for well over a decade now, and even recently revealed that he's retiring from doing features unless his favourite group gets back together. His sound has always been progressive and experimental, and thanks to Scorpionic influences in his birth chart, Tesfaye is near constantly shedding old skins in favour of rebirthing new eras of himself.

Even with all the boundaries he's helping to push, The Weeknd still loves the occasional cover. Before climbing the charts to reach the level of superstardom he's at now, the Uncut Gems actor went viral for putting a unique spin on Drizzy's "Trust Issues." It's been over 12 years since the track first surfaced online, and today (December 18), it finally appeared on Tesfaye's Spotify profile. While fans were excited to see the beloved single available for listening, we now know it wasn't the 33-year-old's intention to release it.

A tweet from @dawnfm103_5 was reposted by Abel this afternoon, noting that his streaming account was compromised. "'Trust Issues' is NOT an official release!" they wrote. "The Weeknd's Spotify account was hacked and the hacker released the song 'Trust Issues'‼️" they reiterated. At the time of publication, the Drake cover is no longer on Spotify, though you can still find it elsewhere online.

Even without "Trust Issues" being available on DSPs, it was an impressive year for The Weeknd. His listeners helped to rack up over 12 billion streams on Spotify alone, with even more coming in thanks to others like Apple Music and YouTube. Read more about what else the Canadian vocalist achieved in 2023 at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

