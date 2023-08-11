The Weeknd Previews “Another One of Me,” Final Feature Of His Career Unless Daft Punk Reconnects

The Weeknd’s vocal chops have long regarded him as one of the best in the music industry today. During a recent concert, he revealed that he has no future plans for guest features – save for one special duo that he’s long looked up to. As Pitchfork reports, the Canadian is currently touring through Europe on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. On stage in Warsaw, he teased a new verse that could mark his last time collaborating with another artist.

“And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight,” Abel Tesfaye said before belting out “Another One of Me.” It remains unclear who else will appear alongside the Dawn FM artist, or when the complete version is expected to be released. While fans are certainly sad to hear this could be The Weeknd’s last joint effort, he did leave us with some hope for the future. “The final feature… Unless Daft Punk ever get back together,” he wrote via Twitter on Friday (August 11).

The Weeknd Attempts to Bring Daft Punk Out of Retirement

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

The electronic artists announced the end of their lengthy 28-year run together in February 2021. Prior to going their separate ways, Daft collaborated with The Weeknd on “I Feel It Coming” and the title track from his Starboy LP, both of which were performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards. In the past, the Uncut Gems actor has credited the French creatives as “one of the reasons [he makes] music.”

It’s unclear what the likelihood of a Daft Punk renaissance is at this time, but seeing as he’s still so young, fans of Tesfayes are hoping that he doesn’t retire from making music with his contemporaries quite yet. Elsewhere during his ongoing European tour, The Weeknd left audiences stunned as he managed to hold a 15-second note. See that incredible moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

