The Weeknd Finally Drops "Trust Issues" On Spotify 12 Years After Original Release

This flip of a Drake track has been a fan favorite for over a decade, although the circumstances behind this drop are bizarre.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
It seems like Fortnite wasn't all that The Weeknd had to unveil these past few weeks... or is this just a ruse? Moreover, fans expressed joy on social media when his 12-year-old fan-favorite track "Trust Issues," a remix of the Drake song of the same name, appeared on his profile on Spotify. However, given that it didn't appear on Apple Music or his other release pages, the simple cover art, and the label being listed as just "weeknd," we'd bet that this is one of those hacked releases that sometimes pop up for popular artists. Also, the record starts abruptly on Spotify, so all signs lead to an unofficial release.

Still, we'll celebrate it while it lasts, so go add "Trust Issues" to your playlist and enjoy the moment like the rest of us. Just take it with that extra grain of salt as you indulge in The Weeknd's drowsy, dramatic, and slow-burning re-imagining of Drizzy's original. The stark trap drums present here pair up with some cavernous kicks and claps to give the percussion a little more percussion. Also, we can't talk about this cut without mentioning the sultry guitars that edge it out throughout various points of its runtime. Even if this isn't an official release, Abel Tesfaye's shoutout of Playboi Carti's next album means that there might be new music on the way.

The Weeknd's "Trust Issues": Stream

Meanwhile, the Canadian superstar is busy these days funding the provision of millions of meals to Gaza and dealing with some tour date postponements in Australia and New Zealand. Even as The Weeknd is one of the most dominant artists right now, his early work is a treat to revisit. If you want to catch "Trust Issues" on Spotify before it presumably gets taken down, you'd better act fast. You can still discover or revisit the track on YouTube above and check out some notable lines down below. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great music releases around the clock... and hopefully the next one is for real.

Quotable Lyrics
All she cares about is money and the city where she's from,
Her intention is the paper, she don't need no f***ing love
She spilling all this liquor, trying to pass me all these cups
Well, babygirl, I'm zoning, somebody should've told her

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.