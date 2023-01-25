Rick Ross says that he’s apprehensive about owning a Tesla because he’s afraid the government will hack into it. He explained his reasoning during a video shared on Instagram, earlier this week.

Ross believes that police will be able to gain control over a Tesla if involved in a high-speed getaway.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage at the OutKast, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, August Alsina & Ty Dolla $ign Presented By Sprite during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

“I won’t have a smart car. Well, I won’t say I won’t have a smart car. But I’ve never ridden in a Tesla, never in my life,” he said. “And the reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car.”

“‘Ok, where’s Rick?’” Ross mimicked. “‘He’s over there. Bring him in for questioning.’ N***a like, ‘Where am I going? It’s leaving Wing Stop before the wings are even done!’ You pull up to the building and an agent walk out, ‘Hey, Rick.’”

Not everyone is in agreement with Ross’ opinion. Many social media users pointed out in response that tons of cars are made with computers nowadays and could potentially be hacked into. Additionally, Ross uses plenty of other technology that could be tapped into.

Despite reservations about the line of cars, Ross has previously said that he’d trust Elon Musk regarding a trip to Mars. Running into the Tesla owner alongside Diddy and French Montana at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party, last year, Ross asked for an invite to space.

Check out Rick Ross’ full comments on Tesla below.