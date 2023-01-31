Fans love a good “before they were famous” story, and this one arrives courtesy of Rick Ross. The Florida mogul has floated at the top of the Rap game for some time, but he comes from humble beginnings like other aspiring artists. Rozay sat down with The Crazy Sexy Cool Show and detailed his first Rap group in the fourth grade. The host wanted to know what the young rapping Ross’s name was.

He paused briefly before admitting, “It was a wack name. I don’t even want to say it.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 07: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

With a bit of coaxing, Ross decided to tell the world. That is before showing off a tattoo with his previous moniker.

“It’s Willow,” he said apprehensively. “And where that came from was, it was a film with the short, fat dude. And, you know, everybody know me as ‘Will,’ and they was like, ‘Yo, you Willow.'”

Ross was referencing the 1988 classic fantasy film Willow starring Warwick Davis. “I was like, ‘Yo, that’s wack,” Ross added.

He further said that his Rap group didn’t even have a name because “we was wack… We was a wack group.”

Thankfully, his previous name didn’t stick. Check out Rick Ross revisiting his earliest Rap memories above.