Verzuz battles continue to be a heavily debated topic within the hip-hop and R&B world. There’s always discourse among fans online about which two artists should face each other next. However, we’ve only seen some of them come to fruition.

Regardless, there have certainly been a number of memorable battles over the past few years, including Jeezy and Gucci’s historic showdown, as well as T-Pain vs. Lil Jon.

Gucci Mane attends the Official Verzuz after party at Compound on November 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In a recent episode of his own show, The Joe Budden Podcast, the “Pump It Up” rapper says he thinks Rick Ross and T.I. should square off next.

“I’m down for the person that we’ve seen already, that won.. alright, next battle. Rick Ross versus T.I.,” the media personality starts off. He goes on to say that the “Whatever You Like” rapper has never participated in one and he thinks Rozay won in his previous showdown with 2 Chainz. Therefore, according to Budden, the “Hustlin'” rapper should move on to face a new opponent.

“And Ross [has] got more than 40 records that he could play with, so now [he’s] back with a different 20. Or ‘John’ in front of T.I. looks different than ‘John’ in front of 2 Chainz. Like, I don’t think Ross will have time for the strippers to come out against T.I. It won’t be time for massages, speeches.. that’s T.I.” he continues afterwards.

The aforementioned Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz battle went down in 2020. Budden obviously thinks that the “Aston Martin Music” rapper came out on top and should face a new opponent. “There’s a few people that won that I think need to come back and do it again,” says the former Everyday Struggle co-host. The suggestion certainly seems like a good idea and it will be interesting to see reactions pour in on social media.

Check out Budden’s initial reaction to the Rozay vs. 2 Chainz Verzuz announcement below.

Who do you think would win in a Verzuz battle between T.I. and Rick Ross?