Siya’s Instagram Account Seemingly Hacked By Her Ex, Concerning Posts Ensue

Recently, a few concerning posts popped up on Siya's Instagram page, and fans want answers. The posts, which have since been deleted, seemed as though they were written from the perspective of an upset ex. This has led to speculation that Siya's former girlfriend, DeNai Marie, is behind this. Though it's yet to be confirmed, many believe that DeNai logged into Siya's account and posted on her behalf. If that's the case, she appears to have aired out quite a bit of their dirty laundry in the process.

One of the posts, which features a photo of Siya being handcuffed by police, has a caption suggesting that she was arrested for domestic violence. "Got arrested on some domestic violence all because I wanna abuse my girl and lie and be outside," it reads. Another one of the posts features a lengthy message claiming that Siya has substance abuse issues and more.

Strange Posts On Siya's Page

"I WAS JUST OUT AT LUCKY STRIKE WITH THE SAME B*TCH I TOLD YOU I WAS DONE WITH AND AND WAS ONLY TALKING TO HER BECAUSE SHE WANNA BE OUTSIDE WITH ME," the post reads. "I KNOW I SAID I WANTED TO CHANGE AND WOULD GET THERAPY FOR MY ADDICTION ISSUES BUT I'M NOT READY DENAI." It continues, with more allegations of cheating and abuse.

Fans feel pretty confident that in one way or another, her ex is behind these posts. Many are calling for her to be kicked off of Siya's page, so as not to cause any more damage to the rapper's reputation. Several also note that while this may not have been best way to go about it, she may have been trying to get Siya to seek help for addiction issues. Hopefully, the two of them are able to sort out their differences in private sometime in the near future. What do you think of the strange posts that have popped up on Siya's Instagram page? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

