Marvin Gaye III Faces Assault Accusations After Alleged Domestic Incident

The allegations concern an anonymous accuser and Gaye's wife Wendy.

The oldest son of one of soul music's biggest legends, Marvin Gaye III, faces accusations of physical assault in a new anonymous lawsuit. Per legal documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, the suit alleges a January 2023 incident at his Los Angeles home in which the plaintiff attempted to solve an altercation between Gaye and his wife Wendy, whose relationship apparently broke down afterwards. Specifically, the suit claims that Gaye attacked the Jane Doe, threatened her with more violence, and brandished a gun in her and Wendy's direction. In addition, the anonymous accuser also alleged that he tried to intimidate her after this incident by cutting off her vehicle's brake lines and telling affiliates to stalk her home.

According to these reported court documents, Marvin Gaye's son's accuser pointed to the emotional trauma she allegedly suffered as a result of this supposed incident in the form of anxiety, weight loss, depression, panic attacks, and having a hard time sleeping. As for what she wants out of the suit, that would be in the form of financial compensation at the court's discretion. "No way did that happen. It’s all bulls**t. I wouldn’t do that. These are false claims," he stated to Us Weekly concerning the plaintiff's allegations.

Marvin Gaye III & Rika Broccoli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rika Broccoli and Marvin Gaye III attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

