Jonathan Majors Ends Fight Between High Schoolers At In-N-Out

Jonathan Majors has been keeping a (mostly) low profile since he was accused of assaulting a woman he was romantically involved with earlier this year. Many of his Creed III and Ant-Man co-stars reportedly distanced themselves from the embattled entertainer after hearing the news. However, he and Meagan Good have struck up a romantic relationship following her divorce from DeVon Franklin. The pair has been spotted travelling together, and the 42-year-old has been incredibly supportive. She's even been showing up to court dates on Majors' arm throughout this stressful time.

Back in August, we found out that Meagan's man's trial has been delayed to September. This left them time to enjoy the last of their summer together. It's been a relatively lowkey few weeks for the pair. Acording to a report from TMZ, Majors may be channelling his on-screen hero abilities in real life this week. On Monday (September 11), the 34-year-old broke up a fight between two female high school students at an In-N-Out Burger. Hours after, the outlet caught up with him to chat about the incident.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Trial Delayed To Next Month

Jonathan Majors Speaks on In-N-Out Incident

Though Majors didn't have any idea what might have sparked the drama, he confirmed he was simply trying to be a helpful guy. The 34-year-old made it clear that he hadn't met the high schoolers beforehand, and that he wanted to ensure that no one got hurt. When asked what message he has for his fellow In-N-Out patrons who were getting physical, JM simply stated, "Stay cool."

As he awaits more updates on his fate regarding his assault charges, Marvel fans were surprised to see Jonathan Majors make a brief appearance in a new trailer from the Cinematic Universe. Earlier this month, the embattled star was spotted in the Loki season two preview, and we're curious to see just how involved he'll be in the actual series amid the harrowing allegations he's facing. Tap into the trailer at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Makes Brief Appearance In “Loki” Season 2 Trailer

[Via]