Drake and 21 Savage dropped one of the most popular albums of last year with Her Loss. Now the pair are taking the record on the road with a massive summer tour. After a few delays they are finally getting underway. The tour starts next week with back to back shows at Chicago’s United Center. They’ll follow it up with 55 more shows over the next four months. The tour will conclude in Columbous on October 9th.

Now, Drake has posted a tease of some of the merch fans can expect to see at tour stops. The two shirts he showed off have the same design in yellow and black. The minimalist logo features the name of the tour “It’s All A Blur” in plain text backed by the OVO owl. It’s unclear if this motif will carry on through all the merch or if there will be more designs on sale. When fans are let into the Chicago show next week pictures of the merch are likely to make their way online quickly.

Drake Teases It’s All A Blur Merch

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR 🦉 pic.twitter.com/j5EwJ3b0Mq — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 30, 2023

Earlier this year, Drake returned with his new single “Search & Rescue.” The song debuted at number 2 on the Hot 100 and has racked up over 150 million streams since its release. Drake has popped up on two other new singles so far this year as well. He made an appearance on Popcaan’s “We Caa Dance” back in January and on J Hus’ “Who Told You” earlier this month. He also appears on two tracks’ from Young Thug’s newly released album Business Is Business. Drake was seen in Memphis the other day shooting a music video for the record.

Music isn’t the only way Drake is getting his writing to fans. Last week he announced the release of a new poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything. The book received quite a bit of criticism from various fans and critics online after it was dropped. What do you think of the merch from Drake and 21 Savage’s tour merch? Let us know in the comment section below.

