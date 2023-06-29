Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he is someone who has dropped a ton of incredible hits throughout his career. Although he can be polarizing at times, he is mostly beloved by all of his fans. When you think about the hits he has released throughout the years, it almost feels impossible. After all, how can one man be responsible for so many chart-topping songs? Either way, he continues to impress well into his career. Moreover, his tour kicks off tonight, and he even has a future project planned.

Today, however, marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Scorpion. Overall, this is a release that some people love, and others hate. It dropped at an interesting time for Drake. He was in the middle of his beef with Pusha T, and fans were waiting for some venomous bars. However, that is not what happened. Instead, Drake delivered an ambitious double album that contained some of his most infectious hits yet. Among them was “In My Feelings.”

Drake Inspired An Internet Challenge

How could anyone forget “In My Feelings?” This is the song that inspired a whole internet challenge. Although this challenge proved to be dangerous, it was this song that helped make the album into a smash hit. Of course, there were plenty of other songs responsible for the project’s success. However, you cannot deny the power of “In My Feelings” and the virality it provided.

Quotable Lyrics:

And when you get to topping

I see that you’ve been learning

And when I take you shopping

You spend it like you earned it

And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it

I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it