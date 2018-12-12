In My Feelings
- SongsDrake Had The Internet Going Wild With "In My Feelings""Scorpion" turns five years old. By Alexander Cole
- NewsJoell Ortiz Gives A History Lesson "In My Feelings"The former Slaughterhouse rapper delivers the second single off his upcoming album. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCity Girls Reflect On Drake "Chopping Our A**" For "In My Feelings"The City Girls detailed working with Drake for his 2018 single, "In My Feelings," in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- NewsDerez De'Shon Expresses His Pain On "In My Feelings"Derez De'Shon gives it his all on new single "In My Feelings."By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Eats Spaghetti Off Of Spotify Plaque For 1 Billion "In My Feelings" StreamsBack in 2013, Drake drank shots out of his Grammy Award.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaniLeigh & Drake Eye New #ToosieSlideChallengeDaniLeigh helped launch the "In My Feelings" dance challenge, and she's back with another, this time to Drake's "Toosie Slide."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Declares Drake & Pusha T Beef A "Draw"Snoop Dogg shatters Pusha T's win by declaring the feud with Drake as a "draw" since everyone was dancing to Kiki.By Aron A.
- MusicFabolous Clarifies Shiggy Situation, Says Internet Made It Bigger Than It WasHe doesn't have an issue with anyone getting paid.By Erika Marie
- MusicFabolous & Casanova Check Shiggy After He Wanted Money To Do Dance ChallengeFab called in a favor but Shiggy wanted a check.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Sued For Allegedly Stealing Beats For "In My Feelings" & "Nice For What"Big Freedia is also named.By Erika Marie
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Daughter Is Still A Big Fan Of Drake's "In My Feelings"Junie is too cute.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Nas X Officially Shatters Drake's One-Week Streaming RecordYou can't keep a good cowboy down.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Caught A Fan's Bra One-Handed During "In My Feelings" PerformanceThe rapper didn't skip a beat.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Claims IFPI's Global "Best Seller" Title For 2018Drake's illustrious 2018 gains the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's approval.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" & Other Songs Get Turned Lullabies: ListenStream the reimagined tracks by Rockabye Baby!By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKeke Palmer Is Mad At Drake Because Of "In My Feelings""I used to love Drake until he took my name and made it mainstream."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "In My Feeling" Gets Remix By Kidz Bop, Twitter Hilarity EnsuesWatch the kids bop to the sensational song.By Zaynab
- MusicOprah Issues Late Entry To "In My Feelings" ChallengeOprah vibes out to "In My Feelings."By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Honors Creative Partnership With Director Karena EvansDrake and Karena Evans look back on their impressive year. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsEminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott Among Most Googled Artists Of 2018Meek Mill, "Black Panther," and "Fortnite" were some of the most popular search terms.By Alex Zidel