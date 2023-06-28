Last week, Young Thug released his new album Business Is Business from prison. He’s already gotten quite a bit of mileage out of the record as fans have dissected all its lyrical details. Just a few days after the album originally dropped it was followed up with a special Metro’s Version helmed by producer Metro Boomin. Now the next chapter in the record’s development is clear, a music video for its breakout hit. While songs like “Parade On Cleveland” with Drake and “Cars Bring Me Out” with Future have been big, they aren’t the records first single. That honor goes to “Oh U Went” which also features Drake. Over the weekend Drake was spotted filming a music video for the track in Memphis.

A short clip that’s gone viral shows the rapper working on the new video. In the clip, Drake sits with a crowd of extras some of whom are singing along to the song and others are just enjoying the vibes. The particular part of the song that is playing is Drake’s verse. It’s unclear at the moment what visuals will accompany Young Thug’s parts of the song. Thugger is still incarcerated as part of the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

Drake In Memphis For A Video

In the days following the release of Business Is Business, Metro’s Version was released. The new version of that album featured a brand new song from Young Thug which featured Nicki Minaj and Juice Wrld. Afterward Minaj took to Instagram to dance to the new song and give Young Thug his flowers for being so influential to trap music.

Drake on the other hand has some new material coming in an unexpected way. Over the weekend he announced a new book of poetry called Titles Ruin Everything. He also confirmed that an upcoming album called For All The Dogs would accompany it. The book was dropped just a day after the announcement but the album doesn’t have a release date yet. What do you think about Drake shooting a new music video for Business Is Business? Let us know in the comment section below.

