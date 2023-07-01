IYKYK Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, And More

The IYKYK music festival has announced it’s inaugural lineup. Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, and Jeleel! are scheduled to grace the stage, along with one secret guest. The fest is set to take place at the end of this summer, on September 9, 2023. It’ll be held at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, AZ. General ticket sales begin tomorrow (July 21), and presale tickets are available now. More details on the music festival will be announced soon.

The Arizona fest has managed to secure some major names for the first lineup. Lil Uzi Vert is hot off the release of their new LP Pink Tape, which they dropped at the end of last month. They teased the album for months before it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was the first No. 1 rap album of the year, which got Lil Uzi Vert a shoutout from Metro Boomin.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Links Up With DJ Khaled In The Studio

IYKYK Fest Scheduled For September

IYKYK… bringing the biggest names in hip-hop to Phoenix Raceway on 9/9 for a new fest experience. @LILUZIVERT @MetroBoomin & more



Text IYKYK to 480.530.5559 for first access to tix! Tix on sale Friday, 7/21 at 10am PT — https://t.co/PjShpR85gu@RelentlessBeats @Universatile pic.twitter.com/lhuxYuO08p — IYKYK Music Festival (@iykykmusicfest) July 19, 2023

Metro Boomin also secured a headlining slot at IYKYK, shortly after hinting at a possible upcoming collaboration. The producer called on Nicki Minaj earlier this week, suggesting that the two of them “make more.” For obvious reasons, this got fans eager to see what the artists could have lined up. Metro Boomin also worked on the wildly successful soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earlier this year. It featured A$AP Rocky, Nas, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and many more. The producer also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Denzel Curry just dropped a new track titled “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” today (July 20). There’s also been some speculation recently surrounding a potential collaborative album with JPEGMAFIA that could be coming in the near future. The artists teased an upcoming project together at the end of last month on social media, with JPEGMAFIA telling Curry he’s “ready when u are.” Jeleel! dropped his debut LP, Real Raw!, in May. Curry makes an appearance on the album on the track “Shots!” The album also features Ty Dolla $ign and Chow Lee.

Read More: Metro Boomin Teases Another Nicki Minaj Collaboration

[Via]