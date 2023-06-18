In an incredibly stacked week for music, maybe it seemed hard to wade through releases to find the best new R&B. However, big drops from a lot of rising and established stars made that hardly the case, but we rounded them all up for this week’s R&B Season playlist in the event that you missed anything. Moreover, we had a lot of albums and EPs in particular to talk about and highlight, plus a few singles that have us excited for these artists’ next full-length moves. First up is Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” a confident and soulful cut to add to her great repertoire. The gorgeous horns, wavy guitar, funky bass, and the singer’s own melodic and harmonic excellence make this a great journey of a track to sink into that undergoes a lot of progression.

In addition, we also had another single this week, but one that leans more into classic R&B sounds and melodies. ASTN and Alex Vaughn came through for a sultry duet titled “How Soon,” accentuated with soft guitar plucks and a slow snap beat that eventually works in some trap-like hi-hats. Furthermore, the two artists show a lot of chemistry towards the latter half of the song. They ask us how soon is too soon to move on from a past love, and it’s a more comforting track than that subject matter suggests.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Next up are a few great projects that dropped over the week. For example, there’s Ambré’s who’s loving you? EP, a collection of five pretty varied tracks that go beyond what’s considered traditional R&B. Specifically, we had to highlight the track “MUSE FREESTYLE” for its atmosphere, excellent vocal performance, and creatively put-together beat. In fact, Ambré also appeared on PHABO’s latest album Don’t Get Too Cozy, which came out this week as well. We recommend the cut “Luv Songs (Unruly)” for its sensual production and versatile leading vocals from the San Diego-born artist.

Finally, there’s Kiana Ledé’s album Grudges, which is chock-full of standouts and inviting tunes. While there are many to pick from, we think “Gone” with Bryson Tiller is a funky and immediate addition to any summer vibes playlist. Also, if you want to hear the Arizona native tackle a more traditional instrumental, “LMK” is right there waiting for you. Let us know what was you favorite R&B release of the week in the comments below. As always, come back to HNHH for more updates on the latest great music each week.

