Tana Teases Third Studio Album With Distorted Single “New Cash”

BY Caroline Fisher 104 Views
It looks like 18-year-old Georgia rapper Tana is gearing up to unleash his third studio album, as he recently dropped his single "New Cash."

Recently, Tana unleashed his brand-new track, "New Cash." In it, the Georgia-born performer spits about money, women, and living life on his terms. It's expected to appear on his upcoming third studio album Me, which does not yet have an official release date. It will serve as a follow-up to his 2024 project, BANA.

Not much is known about Tana's upcoming album for now, but it is also expected to feature his song "18," which he dropped off in November of last year. The release will follow Lil Tecca's "HVN ON EARTH" tour, which Tana joined him for in 2024.

In an interview with HNHH just as the tour kicked off, Lil Tecca explained why he chose the artists he did to come along for the ride.

"Why not bring some people that could you know, people that might not know who they are could hear their music,” he explained at the time. “And it actually makes sense. It's not like I'm bringing in a boom bap rapper on stage where they're in front of a bunch of people that won't like their music, you know, I'm trying to put people in front of people that will like it. So, it's like a good experience for everybody. And I like their music, too. So that's why they're there for real."

Tana rose to popularity thanks to singles like “14,” “Antisocial,” and more going viral on platforms like TikTok and SoundCloud. The 18-year-old performer has managed to maintain a solid and dedicated fan base ever since.

Tana - New Cash

Quotable Lyrics:

I ran up a hundred (bana), so why would I stop there? (bana)
Outside it get cold, yeah (Outside), I need me a Moncler (bana)

