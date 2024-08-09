Lil Tecca Flexes His Array Of Women On "TASTE"

Tecca cites this as his "favorite song [he's] ever made in [his] life".

After dropping TEC at the start of fall in 2023, Lil Tecca is gearing up for another release less than a year later. The Queens, New York multi-hyphenate (rapper, singer, producer, songwriter) began the rollout for Plan A loosely just a month after ending his year two album hiatus. He didn't leave much to the imagination, simply stating, "new album", via X. However, fans wouldn't get the first two promo tracks until May 3 with "Number 2 / Never Last". Now, though, things appear to be ramping up as Lil Tecca has just put out "TASTE".

-According to Genius, this track is the 21-year-old's most prized possession. "[It's} my favorite song i ever made in my life", Tecca said in a post to TikTok. With such high respect coming from the artist himself, what makes "TASTE" tick? Well, Tecca, once again, has crafted a pretty easy-to-follow melody to pair with an addicting instrumental. The latter is very chill and summery and allowing for the "500lbs" hitmaker to find an equally smooth pocket. On this track, he explains to the viewer, as well as any potential lady willing to shoot their shot, that he's not the easiest to hold down. He loves to explore his options and brags about the idea that he can dabble with multiple types of women.

"TASTE"- Lil Tecca

Quotable Lyrics:

You made a wish anyway better not go 'head trippin' over faith (Trippin' over)

You wasn't promised, you know that you lucky, you livin' for the day (Livin', oh)

I make it happen, don't give a f*** if it's gon' take a hundrеd takes (Uh)

And my shawties come diffеrent flavors, it's like every day got a different taste

Yeah, how I'm feelin' today? (Uh), How she feelin' today? (Uh)

How we feelin' today? (Uh), I could make sure you straight, yeah