Lil Tjay Hints At New Music In Latest Single "Let It Go Baby"

Over the last five years or so, Lil Tjay has built up quite a loyal fanbase. It's thanks to his abilities to pen relatable and personal tracks, as well as lowkey sensual jams. The latter of which has produced some of his biggest hits to date such as "Calling My Phone" with 6LACK. Another reason why he's become such a fixture in the East Coast scene is because of his willingness to drop. If you haven't been keeping up, Lil Tjay has laid out a trio of singles over the last two months.
Hopefully, this means that an album is on the horizon. It's been over a year since he dropped 222. He hasn't announced anything officially yet, however, he may have done so in a song. This weekend, Lil Tjay delivered "Let It Go Baby," and on the chorus is where he hints at a possible LP. "Been a minute, I ain't been droppin', time to go crazy," he melodically raps on the first line. He's already been going off lat ely, but maybe this is a sign of even more things to come. Overall, Tjay is sounding solid over the somber keys and minimal beat as he talks about stresses, people trying to bring him down, and more.
"Let It Go Baby" - Lil Tjay
Quotable Lyrics:
Been a minute, I ain't been droppin', time to go crazy
When I told 'em, "I really got it," they were so shady
I been knew I would hit the top and it won't no "Maybe"
And all this s*** could stop, that's if you go lazy
Lot on my mind but I'ma always keep goin'
Ain't wastin' no time and I think all that s*** showin'
Read More: Kendrick Lamar Recalls Snoop Dogg Supporting Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” On New Album