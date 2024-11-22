Lil Tjay Hints At New Music In Latest Single "Let It Go Baby"

BYZachary Horvath352 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil tjay let it golil tjay let it go
Fans are messing with introspective Tjay, and we are joining them.

Over the last five years or so, Lil Tjay has built up quite a loyal fanbase. It's thanks to his abilities to pen relatable and personal tracks, as well as lowkey sensual jams. The latter of which has produced some of his biggest hits to date such as "Calling My Phone" with 6LACK. Another reason why he's become such a fixture in the East Coast scene is because of his willingness to drop. If you haven't been keeping up, Lil Tjay has laid out a trio of singles over the last two months.

Hopefully, this means that an album is on the horizon. It's been over a year since he dropped 222. He hasn't announced anything officially yet, however, he may have done so in a song. This weekend, Lil Tjay delivered "Let It Go Baby," and on the chorus is where he hints at a possible LP. "Been a minute, I ain't been droppin', time to go crazy," he melodically raps on the first line. He's already been going off lat ely, but maybe this is a sign of even more things to come. Overall, Tjay is sounding solid over the somber keys and minimal beat as he talks about stresses, people trying to bring him down, and more.

Read More: A Summer Return For The Air Jordan 12 "French Blue"

"Let It Go Baby" - Lil Tjay

Quotable Lyrics:

Been a minute, I ain't been droppin', time to go crazy
When I told 'em, "I really got it," they were so shady
I been knew I would hit the top and it won't no "Maybe"
And all this s*** could stop, that's if you go lazy
Lot on my mind but I'ma always keep goin'
Ain't wastin' no time and I think all that s*** showin'

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Recalls Snoop Dogg Supporting Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” On New Album

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...