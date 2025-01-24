Hunxho Delivers The Sister Tape To "For Her" With "For Us"

Hunxho has been making music for quite a while, with 2017 being his humble beginnings. However, over the last couple of years, he's been really picking up steam with listeners. It's thanks to his effortless ability to rap and sing, sometimes at the same time. He's one of the many artists out there who really blurs the lines between what' R&B and what's hip-hop. This valuable skill set has made him into a regular feature artist on numerous singles and projects. Your favorite artist most likely has a collaboration with Hunxho on their newest material. Overall, Hunxho has made himself a lock in terms of who to work with when it comes to making woozy ear candy.
But that's not to say none of his material doesn't have meaning to it. The Georgia talent likes to mix in a lot of personal experiences and relationships. For Her was heavier on the latter, whereas For Us is more of a way for him to recognize that he's really making it out here. Production continues to be in that moodier vein, something we got doses of on his last tape Thank God. But there's helping of more up-tempo and rap-centric cuts such as "Concussion," "Pop Out," "Dead Serious," and more. The cover is a huge pile of black Air Force 1's and in a way that's sort of the energy he's on (if you know, you know).
For Us - Hunxho
For Us Tracklist:
- In These Jordans
- Just Cuz (feat. Real Recognize Rio)
- Instinct
- Wagyu
- Concussion
- Pop Out
- Blank
- That Order For Me
- Dead Serious
- Jumpin Jacks
- Open Arms
- Learning
- Big Body (feat. Lil Yachty)
- Trippin Bout Nun
- Vendetta